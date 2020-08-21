Previous
New Starbucks Drink by thaitanical
234 / 365

New Starbucks Drink

I am still not sold on this one. Kiwi.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
