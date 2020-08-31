Previous
Rain on the Deck by thaitanical
244 / 365

Rain on the Deck

My days seems to mostly to rotate around the weather. This I thought was a interesting view of the deck.
31st August 2020

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
66% complete

Photo Details

