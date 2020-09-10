Previous
Patterns by thaitanical
254 / 365

Patterns

This was a pattern I noticed on these chocolates I bought from World Market! Awesome place to shop.
10th September 2020

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
69% complete

