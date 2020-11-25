Previous
What my passtime has been! by thaitanical
330 / 365

What my passtime has been!

This is me enjoying a Fanta at my computer! The norm of most nights.
25th November 2020 25th Nov 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
91% complete

