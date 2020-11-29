Previous
Starbucks Again by thaitanical
334 / 365

Starbucks Again

Yes. I make an outing to Starbucks or Kung Fu Tea. Working at home I don't see or have much interaction outside the household usually.
29th November 2020 29th Nov 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
