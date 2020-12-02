Previous
Next
The Couch by thaitanical
337 / 365

The Couch

My Mom got rid of this couch. It has been sitting outside for at least a week now.
2nd December 2020 2nd Dec 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise