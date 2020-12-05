Previous
My GoodReads book by thaitanical
My GoodReads book

My friend bugged me why I haven't updated GoodReads in a bit. So trying to get back into reading books. I think I need to work on my attention span.
5th December 2020

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
