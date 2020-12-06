Previous
Couch is gone! by thaitanical
341 / 365

Couch is gone!

Finally the couch was picked up by the Disposal Service.
6th December 2020 6th Dec 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
93% complete

