Previous
Next
What's on my table? by thaitanical
342 / 365

What's on my table?

This is a red snapper my mom cooked. But I am not a fan of fish heads.
7th December 2020 7th Dec 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise