Snow by thaitanical
Snow

This is the aftermath of a storm today. It's been getting colder and some days I guess I am thankful to be working from home.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
