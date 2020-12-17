Sign up
352 / 365
Snow
This is the aftermath of a storm today. It's been getting colder and some days I guess I am thankful to be working from home.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Thai
@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
355
photos
4
followers
14
following
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
Views
1
365
iPhone 11 Pro Max
17th December 2020 5:28pm
