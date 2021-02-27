Previous
Next
Shrimp Tempura by thaitanical
Photo 424

Shrimp Tempura

My cousin got this from Kung Fu Tea.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise