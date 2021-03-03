Previous
Nerds by thaitanical
Photo 427

Nerds

One of my fav candies. That one particular nerd is not like the others.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
116% complete

Photo Details

bruni ace
One looks like a cauliflower. are they tasty?
March 16th, 2021  
Thai
Sour Candy. I like them.
March 16th, 2021  
