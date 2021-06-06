Previous
Flower Show 2021 by thaitanical
Flower Show 2021

This year's show was outside. It was hot and I miss the inside air conditioning. Otherwise lots of vitamin D was had.
6th June 2021

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
