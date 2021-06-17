Previous
Sitting on a bench by thaitanical
Photo 457

Sitting on a bench

This is outside the house. But nature or trees. This reminds me sometimes the part of our world is really small in comparison to the bigger picture.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Thai

@thaitanical
Back again for another go. Onto improving my skills and getting back to some creativity.
125% complete

