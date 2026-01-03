Sign up
1 / 365
1/365
i got a Cannon Rebel T6 for christmas, and today was the first time i used it, i wont lie, i googled some tutorials on how to use the camera before using the camera, i know this isnt perfect, but i can only get better from here :)
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
0
0
uᴉʇsɥnſ
@thatdudejuhstin
1
photos
0
followers
3
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
moon
,
camera
,
cannon
,
rebelt6
