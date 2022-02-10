Previous
Touch a Tree by thatdudesmom
Touch a Tree

A student actually asked me, with hesitation, if it was okay to touch a tree while on a nature walk. Sad.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Dallas

@thatdudesmom
