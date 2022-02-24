Previous
Favor Exchange by thatdudesmom
53 / 365

Favor Exchange

I clean your shoes, you take out the trash. Your favorite chips for a bonus.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Dallas

@thatdudesmom
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Whoever took the trash out got the better deal!
February 25th, 2022  
