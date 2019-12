Toothbrush vs Snapseed

Day 1 of what's left of the 2019 album.



Started this late in the evening. Didn't have great light for the photos I took of a bauble so I had a fiddle with a toothbrush head with my Huawei P30 pro and made it more of a creative project adding some glow to remove the plastic handle and a bit of outer lens blur. Not the best picture I've ever taken but it's kinda fun