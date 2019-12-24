Previous
Next
Light show by thebeaniebard
3 / 365

Light show

Using my daughter's light spinner a black tshirt and a slow shutter on my Huawei P30 pro with the camera in manual to create this effect.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

The Beanie Bard

ace
@thebeaniebard
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise