3 / 365
Danger of death
The sign on this pylon caught my attention as the yellow stood out against the blue sky and muted colours of the ground. Messed around in snapseed for a vintagey type look
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
The Beanie Bard
ace
@thebeaniebard
Photo Details
Album
2019
Camera
VOG-L09
Taken
25th December 2019 10:32am
Tags
death
sign
warning
electricity
pylon
snapseed
