Needle of record player 29/12/19
Using a reverse macro ring to invert my Canon 24-70 lens to take photos in macro. Image of the needle on my new record player. Didn't find it a particularly sharp method of recording photos. Maybe need to try a different lens
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
The Beanie Bard
ace
@thebeaniebard
2019/2020
ILCE-7M2
30th December 2019 4:09pm
Tags
canon
,
lens
,
macro
,
needle
,
record
,
close up
,
24-70mm
,
reverse macro
,
record player
