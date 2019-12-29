Previous
Needle of record player 29/12/19 by thebeaniebard
8 / 365

Needle of record player 29/12/19

Using a reverse macro ring to invert my Canon 24-70 lens to take photos in macro. Image of the needle on my new record player. Didn't find it a particularly sharp method of recording photos. Maybe need to try a different lens
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

The Beanie Bard

