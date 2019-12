Ott Lomo

Day 1 of 2019 and this was my 2nd subject. The light was rubbish and I signed up late so my subjects for tonight were a toothbrush in my 2019 main album and this bauble. It had a lot of shadow on it and wasn't the best photo. I love Lomography so decided I might as well give it a lomo workout. Chucked in some major light leak, a back lit glow and softened it all up. It's pretty OTT but I wasn't really expecting today to turn out amazing so it's just a bit of fun