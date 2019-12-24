Sign up
Slow motion light show
Using my daughter's light spinner a black tshirt and a slow shutter on my Huawei P30 pro with the camera in manual to create this effect.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
The Beanie Bard
ace
@thebeaniebard
