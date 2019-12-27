Previous
Next
Imber village 27/12/19 by thebeaniebard
6 / 365

Imber village 27/12/19

Trip to abandoned village at Imber open for 1 week by Mod l. Very sad to see all the empty buildings and imagine the lives behind them
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

The Beanie Bard

ace
@thebeaniebard
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jim Dunn
It would be interesting to investigate the inside. Nice shot.
January 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise