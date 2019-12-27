Sign up
Imber village 27/12/19
Trip to abandoned village at Imber open for 1 week by Mod l. Very sad to see all the empty buildings and imagine the lives behind them
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M2
Taken
28th December 2019 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
sad
,
village
,
sadness
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
empty
,
lonely
,
abandoned building
,
disused
,
poignant
,
derelict building
,
abandoned village
Jim Dunn
It would be interesting to investigate the inside. Nice shot.
January 2nd, 2020
