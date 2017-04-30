Previous
throne chairs for rent by thebratshack
throne chairs for rent

Be it Sweet 16’s, Birthdays, Baby Showers, or marriages- The Brat Shack provides throne chairs for rent with gold wood and leatherette material. These throne chairs look very elegant and beautiful to make your event splendidly memorable. We have an easy process of taking care of all your rental needs to offer stunning throne chairs that will suit your style, taste, and budget. Simply get in contact with our customer care services at (516)377-4330 to help you with your rents, or our shop at 830 Merrick Road, Baldwin New York, or visit the website www.thebratshack.com to assist you in creating your best event. More at https://thebratshack.com/product/royal-ambrasia-throne-chair-rental-for-birthdays-baby-showers/
The Brat Shack

The Brat Shack Party Store offers full service party source and decorating service. Specializing in birthday parties, baby showers, sweet 16s, unique personalized party favors...
