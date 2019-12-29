Previous
Christmas by thedarkroom
339 / 365

Christmas

Today we went to the Christmas Circus in Carré. That is one of the oldest circus theaters in Amsterdam.
It was a wonderful show!
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

TheDarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
92% complete

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Ooh who took this!?? Love the shadows, sillhouettes and colours
December 29th, 2019  
