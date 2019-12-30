Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
341 / 365
Best Christmas movie. Ever.
Week 52: Christmas
It's Not Christmas Until Hans Gruber Fall From Nakatomi Tower.
My final photo for The Darkroom. I'll be posting on my page here and there 💚
Photo by Dee
@aussiechic29
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
TheDarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
350
photos
61
followers
38
following
93% complete
View this month »
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
SM-G960F
Taken
24th December 2019 10:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thedarkroom
,
diehard
JackieR
ace
Bruce Willis is adamant that it isn't a Christmas film!!! Must say it's not a film I enjoy, but it is a tradition across the world.
Going to miss you here and your artisitic take on the themes!
Wish you well with what you're doing in 2020 and hope to keep seeing you on 365 every now and then. Hppy New Year xxx
December 29th, 2019
Mel
ace
The ONLY Christmas movie :D
December 29th, 2019
aussie.chic
@m2016
🤘
December 29th, 2019
aussie.chic
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Back atchya Jackie and Happy 2020 to you also 💚
December 29th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Going to miss you here and your artisitic take on the themes!
Wish you well with what you're doing in 2020 and hope to keep seeing you on 365 every now and then. Hppy New Year xxx
Back atchya Jackie and Happy 2020 to you also 💚