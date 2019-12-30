Previous
Best Christmas movie. Ever. by thedarkroom
341 / 365

Best Christmas movie. Ever.

Week 52: Christmas

It's Not Christmas Until Hans Gruber Fall From Nakatomi Tower.

My final photo for The Darkroom. I'll be posting on my page here and there 💚

Photo by Dee @aussiechic29
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

TheDarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
JackieR ace
Bruce Willis is adamant that it isn't a Christmas film!!! Must say it's not a film I enjoy, but it is a tradition across the world.

Going to miss you here and your artisitic take on the themes!
Wish you well with what you're doing in 2020 and hope to keep seeing you on 365 every now and then. Hppy New Year xxx
December 29th, 2019  
Mel ace
The ONLY Christmas movie :D
December 29th, 2019  
aussie.chic
@m2016 🤘
December 29th, 2019  
aussie.chic
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Back atchya Jackie and Happy 2020 to you also 💚
December 29th, 2019  
