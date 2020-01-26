Previous
Next
Lots of patterns and a dog in a pink coat by thedarkroom
268 / 365

Lots of patterns and a dog in a pink coat

Departmentstore Quartier 206 on Friedrichstraße in Berlijn-Mitte.
No theme week
Taken by @jacqbb
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Love the colours, lines and patterns. There’s so much to look at in this photo and so hard to find the dog
January 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise