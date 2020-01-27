me-in-three

Wow this was really hard for me as I am so not a selfie person. The theme is to create a triptych that shows 'who you are'.
I feel there are so many sides to me, that since this is a photography site I would use the least often used camera, to show my two main cameras and give it a big positive bit of me with a thumbs up.
Gave me a little play with some more textures too. Can't wait to see how the rest of the darkroom team interpret this - and how other 365ers take it up and have a go! @koalagardens