Previous
Next
me-in-three by thedarkroom
270 / 365

me-in-three

Wow this was really hard for me as I am so not a selfie person. The theme is to create a triptych that shows 'who you are'.
I feel there are so many sides to me, that since this is a photography site I would use the least often used camera, to show my two main cameras and give it a big positive bit of me with a thumbs up.
Gave me a little play with some more textures too. Can't wait to see how the rest of the darkroom team interpret this - and how other 365ers take it up and have a go! @koalagardens
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise