me-in-three by thedarkroom
273 / 365

me-in-three

The three things which give me much pleasure.
Photography
Me at 6am every morning on 365 with Minky on my shoulder.
Faffing around
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
74% complete

Kathy A ace
Very cool, love the tones and the bokeh
February 1st, 2020  
