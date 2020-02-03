Previous
Next
joining two month themes by thedarkroom
276 / 365

joining two month themes

the main part of my lunch today - "forms of nature" including parsley, brazilian spinach, silverbeet and turmeric leaves - it was a very green platter but the bw has brought out textures.
@koalagardens
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful textures and wonderful light. Love the presentation. I use a lot of turmeric, but have never seen leaves. Does it have the same flavour as the yellow one, or is it something totally different.
February 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise