276 / 365
joining two month themes
the main part of my lunch today - "forms of nature" including parsley, brazilian spinach, silverbeet and turmeric leaves - it was a very green platter but the bw has brought out textures.
@koalagardens
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
3rd February 2020 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful textures and wonderful light. Love the presentation. I use a lot of turmeric, but have never seen leaves. Does it have the same flavour as the yellow one, or is it something totally different.
February 3rd, 2020
