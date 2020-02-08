Sign up
280 / 365
I love these spindly little Gum flowers
which come in such a variety of colours. It has been so windy and not possible to take a shot outside. I had to bring them home. No theme
@ludwigsdiana
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
292
photos
67
followers
28
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
6th February 2020 1:45pm
Tags
no-theme-gum-flowers-pink
Shutterbug
ace
These flowers are beautiful. Love the comp.
February 8th, 2020
