Previous
Next
Strong wind by thedarkroom
297 / 365

Strong wind

It was storming this morning, but this afternoon we went for a walk near the IJsselmeer where I saw this tree with the ominous clouds and in a few minutes we were drenched ;) it was great!
@jacqbb
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Looks the epitome of loneliness. Glad you could get out for a walk.
February 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise