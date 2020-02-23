Sign up
Previous
Next
297 / 365
Strong wind
It was storming this morning, but this afternoon we went for a walk near the IJsselmeer where I saw this tree with the ominous clouds and in a few minutes we were drenched ;) it was great!
@jacqbb
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
1
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
309
photos
68
followers
28
following
81% complete
View this month »
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Tags
tdrjbb
Shutterbug
ace
Looks the epitome of loneliness. Glad you could get out for a walk.
February 23rd, 2020
