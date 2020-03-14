Previous
Next
In my bathroom by thedarkroom
314 / 365

In my bathroom

with some extra bokeh.
Theme indoor candlelight.
I just noticed the date taken must be the bokeh as I took the shot on the 9th!
@ludwigsdiana
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Lovely tones and great bokeh
March 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise