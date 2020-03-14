Sign up
314 / 365
In my bathroom
with some extra bokeh.
Theme indoor candlelight.
I just noticed the date taken must be the bokeh as I took the shot on the 9th!
@ludwigsdiana
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
1
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
326
photos
68
followers
28
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
Taken
3rd December 2011 7:07pm
Tags
darkroom-indoorcandle
Kathy A
ace
Lovely tones and great bokeh
March 14th, 2020
