Eggs by thedarkroom
332 / 365

Eggs

Just some fooling around with eggshells, black little coals from the railwaytrack of my husband and little chicks I found in between some creative stuff from my mum.
Theme: eggs
@jacqbb
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
