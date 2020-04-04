Sign up
337 / 365
You know I hate having my photo taken!
Minky dashing up and down the trees trying to avoid me. As we are locked down at home, I have to find a subject to photograph here.
@ludwigsdiana
No theme
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
0
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
350
photos
70
followers
28
following
92% complete
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
Views
4
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
3rd April 2020 10:12am
camerashy-minky
