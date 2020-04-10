Previous
146_0382 by thedarkroom
343 / 365

146_0382

Theme: Cloudscape. This was taken before my day - thankfully as there were no clouds on the day.

@la_photographic.
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
94% complete

