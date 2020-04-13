Previous
Mr and Mrs by thedarkroom
347 / 365

Mr and Mrs

I love orbs, and I never tire of being fascinated by how much bigger she is than he is - can you see the tiny male?
I was rather pleased with the bokeh in this one too. No theme this week. @koalagardens
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

thedarkroom

thedarkroom
