Bluebell Wood by thedarkroom
355 / 365

Bluebell Wood

The theme this week is duo-tone, I had to Google it, follow a tutorial step by step on YouTube and then I did this from memory
(without swearing !!)

Potty mouthed photo editor- Jackie
Theme -duotone
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
