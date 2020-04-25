Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
358 / 365
Cape Turtle Dove
What fun it was checking out all the colour ranges. As I am not so bold, I chose a softer tone.
Theme Duo tone
@ludwigsdiana
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
371
photos
72
followers
28
following
98% complete
View this month »
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
17th April 2020 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-duotone
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous colours
April 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close