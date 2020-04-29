Sign up
Oil Painted Rose
Last week a friend invited me into her garden to take photos of her roses. I decided to play with this one. It has an oil painting process applied.
Debbie
29th April 2020
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
376
photos
72
followers
28
following
Views
3
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
23rd April 2020 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
