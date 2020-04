As it often happens with photographers, I saw this little guy on the flowers when I got home and put the photo on my computer screen. I did not see him while taking the picture.So, just wondering how many of you saw him with the original photo?Decided it would be fun to show the highly cropped version to show him in the Darkroom. Besides, I saw some flowers pop into the Darkroom this week so will go with the flow (ers)!!No themeWendy @farmreporter