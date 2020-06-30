Previous
Mixed Salad by thedarkroom
I took part in a survey recently asking if I consider myself to be creative. I responded no. That's because I copy- a lot.

This isn't original, and not a patch on what I saw posted by another 365er

Unoriginal photographer - Jackie
Theme- Glass
marlboromaam ace
I have to disagree with you. Even if this idea was copied, you had to recreate it and it's probably a little different from the original. I think this is very creative! Anytime you have to set up your subject to shoot, I see it as being creative. Please, don't put yourself down here! Besides, there's not much of anything really original under the sun anymore. You made this yours and it's beautiful.
July 1st, 2020  
thedarkroom ace
@marlboromaam I consider myslef told off!! Thank you :)
July 1st, 2020  
