Photo 423
Mixed Salad
I took part in a survey recently asking if I consider myself to be creative. I responded no. That's because I copy- a lot.
This isn't original, and not a patch on what I saw posted by another 365er
Unoriginal photographer - Jackie
Theme- Glass
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
7
2
Darkroom Default
PENTAX K-70
1st July 2020 5:24pm
Tags
refraction
jrdr20
darkroom-glass
marlboromaam
ace
I have to disagree with you. Even if this idea was copied, you had to recreate it and it's probably a little different from the original. I think this is very creative! Anytime you have to set up your subject to shoot, I see it as being creative. Please, don't put yourself down here! Besides, there's not much of anything really original under the sun anymore. You made this yours and it's beautiful.
July 1st, 2020
thedarkroom
ace
@marlboromaam
I consider myslef told off!! Thank you :)
July 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
