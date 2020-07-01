Sign up
Photo 424
Playing with glass and water
I played with this refraction idea. I have a better one for refraction, but the theme is glass. So I picked this one that has the pattern at the bottom of the glass.
Debbie - Glass
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Views
6
Darkroom Default
iPhone 11 Pro
30th June 2020 8:56am
darkroom-glass
