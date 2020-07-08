Previous
Special Messages by thedarkroom
Special Messages

A friend in our community leaves these little rocks with messages around. I put a magnifying glass effect on it.
Debbie - @shutterbug49 No theme
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

thedarkroom

Sylvia du Toit
Thanks for sharing.
July 10th, 2020  
