Refraction needs some work by thedarkroom
Photo 439

Refraction needs some work

Well I did dozens of shots of all kinds of things and finally settled on this one. I discovered that my gel eye drops make the best drops. Needs work, but it is definitely an interesting challenge.
@shutterbug40 - theme: refraction
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing that you used eye drops for this, lovely colours.
July 15th, 2020  
