Photo 439
Refraction needs some work
Well I did dozens of shots of all kinds of things and finally settled on this one. I discovered that my gel eye drops make the best drops. Needs work, but it is definitely an interesting challenge.
@shutterbug40
- theme: refraction
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
15th July 2020 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-refract
Diana
ace
Amazing that you used eye drops for this, lovely colours.
July 15th, 2020
