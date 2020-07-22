Sign up
Photo 446
Triptych to play with processing
No theme this week so just playing with color processing. The original is photo of the stairs to/from my doctor’s office.
Shutterbug49 - no theme
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
460
photos
75
followers
28
following
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
446
PhylM-S
ace
I like this! lots of angles and lines... negative space and I do like the multi-processes presentation; it really makes it!
July 22nd, 2020
