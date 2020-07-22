Previous
Triptych to play with processing by thedarkroom
Triptych to play with processing

No theme this week so just playing with color processing. The original is photo of the stairs to/from my doctor’s office.
Shutterbug49 - no theme
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
PhylM-S ace
I like this! lots of angles and lines... negative space and I do like the multi-processes presentation; it really makes it!
July 22nd, 2020  
