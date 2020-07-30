The Fog Was Thick

It was just an ordinary morning in Glengarry when I went out to find a suitable shot for this week's theme of Fantasy.
I had no idea what I was going to use, but I thought the fog was a good omen.
I was down by the pond, focusing on the bridge hoping to find a decent backdrop that I might be able to somehow use when this creature climbed out of the marshy deep.
Needless to say it scared me until I realized that it was blind as a bat here on land. But I certainly ran when it raised its snout to sniff me out!
We played hide and seek for a good while until I finally snapped a shot of it. You can see here that it is definitely trying to sniff me out but cannot figure out where I went!!
This has been cropped and re-sized many times over. I did not want to get any closer to it, but rather hoped technology could help rescue this shot.
Wendy @farmreporter
Theme - fantasy