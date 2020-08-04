Sign up
Photo 458
Scudding Clouds Reflecting in A Frame
I tried to do this on Affinity and failed, PhotoscapeX to the rescue.
I had a vision- I hope you can see what I was trying to achieve? No! Oh well it didn't work anyway so not your fault you don't see it!
Selfie photographer -Jackie
No theme this week
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
2
0
thedarkroom
ace
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
4th August 2020 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
jrdr20
,
omg! wish i'd worn trousers or a long skirt!!
Anne
ace
Clever, too clever for me, but I do like the result, makes one think!
August 4th, 2020
Wendy
ace
Very cute tags - I got a chuckle out of them! (Cute knees, BTW!!)
August 4th, 2020
