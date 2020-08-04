Previous
Scudding Clouds Reflecting in A Frame by thedarkroom
Scudding Clouds Reflecting in A Frame

I tried to do this on Affinity and failed, PhotoscapeX to the rescue.

I had a vision- I hope you can see what I was trying to achieve? No! Oh well it didn't work anyway so not your fault you don't see it!

Selfie photographer -Jackie
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Anne ace
Clever, too clever for me, but I do like the result, makes one think!
August 4th, 2020  
Wendy ace
Very cute tags - I got a chuckle out of them! (Cute knees, BTW!!)
August 4th, 2020  
