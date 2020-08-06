Sign up
Photo 461
Abstracted Again
I see that I am not the only one to go with an abstract theme for this week's contribution to the Darkroom.
Not really abstract but fun to do, none the less!
No Theme Week
Wendy
@farmreporter
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
5th August 2020 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stairs
,
abstract
,
wsb-darkroom20
